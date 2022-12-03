Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena leader accuses police of stealing his mobile phones

  1. EPaper
December 03, 2022 02:31 am | Updated 02:31 am IST - TIRUPATI

A.D. Rangarajan

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Tirupati constituency in-charge K. Kiran Rayal has accused policemen of stealing his two iPhone mobiles, in course of arresting him recently.

The party leaders had a feud with Minister for Youth Affairs R.K. Roja, who dared them to visit her Nagari constituency. He was arrested when he reached Nagari by accepting the challenge.

Addressing the media here on Friday, the party’s Chittoor district convener P. Hariprasad accused the police of hounding Mr. Kiran Rayal and illegally detaining him, besides seizing his mobile phones in the garb of sending them to Forensic Science Lab for data recovery.

