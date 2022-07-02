Andhra Pradesh: Jagan’s moment of pride

He congratulates daughter Harsha on passing out from INSEAD with distinction

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharati with their daughter Harsha at the graduation ceremony of INSEAD Business School in Paris.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated his elder daughter Harsha Reddy on achieving distinction in the MBA course at INSEAD Business School in Paris.

In a message on the Twitter, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said it had been a wonderful journey watching Harsha Reddy grow up and that God was abundantly gracious.

“Today, I am proud to see you graduate from INSEAD with distinction and on the Dean’s list. Wishing you God’s very best,’ he stated.