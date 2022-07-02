Andhra Pradesh: Jagan’s moment of pride
He congratulates daughter Harsha on passing out from INSEAD with distinction
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated his elder daughter Harsha Reddy on achieving distinction in the MBA course at INSEAD Business School in Paris.
In a message on the Twitter, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said it had been a wonderful journey watching Harsha Reddy grow up and that God was abundantly gracious.
“Today, I am proud to see you graduate from INSEAD with distinction and on the Dean’s list. Wishing you God’s very best,’ he stated.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.