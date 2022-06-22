Andhra Pradesh: Jagan to inaugurate several industrial units in Tirupati on June 23

An investment of ₹3,000 crore is expected to be generated out of these units

The illuminated Sri Vakulamatha temple atop Peruru hillock that will be declared open by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

An investment of ₹3,000 crore is expected to be generated out of these units

The culturally-significant destination of Tirupati is set to get the much-needed boost on the industrial front with the inauguration of several manufacturing facilities by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

POTPL (TCL) group, Foxlink, Sunny Opo Tech, Dixon Technologies, and a software firm, Techbulls, will be inaugurated by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who will also lay the stone for the TV unit of Dixon Technologies and another unit of Foxlink.

Andhra Pradesh Electronics and Information Technology Agency (APEITA) will also enter into an MoU with Zetwerk, TCL, Techbulls and Smart DV in the presence of the Chief Minister for expansion of their operations.

An investment of ₹3,000 crore is expected to be generated out of these units, of which ₹1,800 crore has already been realised. The projected employment is 15,000 jobs, of which around 3,200 have already been realised.

In fact, electronics manufacturing gets a boost in the country, as the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Tirupati becomes one of the significant TV panel manufacturing facilities in the country. It is set up with a proposed investment of ₹1,230 crore, to create 3,000-plus jobs.

The Apache plant coming up at Inagaluru on the Yerpedu – Venkatagiri road with an investment of ₹700 crore to provide 10,000 jobs is expected to give the shot in the arm for the industrially-backward region.

Also known as Hilltop SEZ Development India Private Limited, the unit currently has presence in China, India and Vietnam in producing premium leather shoes, jackets and belts. The government’s commitment to provide 75% of jobs to locals is expected to address the rampant unemployment problem in the district.

Temple consecration

The temple for Sri Vakulamatha, believed to be the foster mother of Lord Venkateswara, is all set for consecration atop the Peruru hillock, near Tirupati, on Thursday, in which the Chief Minister will take part.

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development P. Ramachandra Reddy volunteered to take up the temple construction project, with the TTD providing financial and skilled manpower support.