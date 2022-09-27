Andhra Pradesh: Jagan offers prayers at Thathayagunta Gangamma temple

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy offered prayers at the Thathayagunta Gangamma temple located here on Tuesday.

Accompanied by legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, the Chief Minister arrived at the temple where he was accorded a ceremonial reception by Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav and temple board Chairman Gopi Yadav.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy presented a silk sari to the goddess and prayed at the main shrine. The priests showered blessings on him.

Ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy, K. Narayanaswamy, R.K. Roja, TTD Chairman Y .V. Subba Reddy, Rajya Sabha member V. Prabhakar Reddy, MPs M. Gurumoorthy (Tirupati), P.V. Midhun Reddy (Rajampet) and N. Reddeppa (Chittoor), CM’s Special Secretary K. Jawahar Reddy were present on the occasion.

The roads leading to the temple in the Old City area were barricaded and heavy security bandobust was made since morning, even as the Chief Minister’s visit was scheduled for 5 pm. The retail outlets were instructed to down their shutters two hours before the convoy was scheduled to pass through the area.