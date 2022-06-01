Andhra Pradesh: Jagan launches app to fight corruption

Aggrieved can raise an alarm through the ACB app

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched mobile application ‘ACB 14400’ developed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for curbing the menace of corruption, during his videoconference with Collectors and Superintendents of Police on the Spandana programme.

Mr. Jagan said there should be no scope for corruption, whether it was the Collectorates, offices of the RDOs, sub-registrars and MPDOs, police stations, ward and village secretariats and a host of other government offices delivering citizen services. If money was demanded, the aggrieved should raise an alarm through the ACB app (currently available only on Google PlayStore) by pressing a button, which instantly transmits the audio recording or video footage to the ACB officials who would, in turn, directly report to the CMO.

Once complaints were filed through the ‘lodge complaint’ feature in the app, people would get reference numbers on their devices which should be furnished for processing the complaints.

Mr. Jagan said corruption could be checked to a large extent by using the ACB app and being vigilant in other ways. The government would take stringent action against those exploiting the gullible public, he warned.

The Chief Minister observed that the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme proved to be efficient in preventing the siphoning off of funds. A staggering ₹1.41 lakh crore was transferred into the bank accounts of beneficiaries of various schemes through DBT so far.

The ACB would be of tremendous help in plugging the leakage of funds, the Chief Minister said, adding that the app would be soon made available on App Store in Apple iPhones.