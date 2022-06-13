Andhra Pradesh: Jagan is doing nothing for farmers, allege Left parties

White Paper sought on steps taken for farmers in the past three years

Communist Party of India State secretary K. Ramakrishna wrote an ‘open letter’ to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, demanding a White Paper from the State government on the steps it has taken to aid farmers in the last three years of its rule.

Releasing a copy of the letter to the media on Monday, Mr. Ramakrishna said the Chief Minister had reneged on his announcement in the Assembly regarding input subsidy for the 2018 Kharif crop.

Mr. Ramakrishna also questioned why the Hundri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi works were not taken up and completed in time.

“The government had promised to buy pigeon pea at ₹6,300 per quintal but has not bought it anywhere in the State. The government also failed to secure compensation to the people displaced by the Polavaram project and has remained silent when the Centre did not grant money for the project,” the CPI leader alleged.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) district secretary V. Rambhupal at a press conference demanded to know if power meters were being fixed to agricultural connections, and why the government was reportedly unable to provide sprinklers and drip irrigation pipes on subsidy. He also sought to know the reason behind the ‘drastic fall’ in the total cropped area of groundnut in the past five years.