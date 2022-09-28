Andhra Pradesh: Jagan inaugurates Parakamani building in Tirumala

It is equipped with strongrooms and CCTV cameras

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after inaugurating the new Parakamani building in Tirumala on Wednesday.

It is equipped with strongrooms and CCTV cameras

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed Parakamani building opposite the Nitya Annadanam Complex.

Constructed at a cost of about ₹23 crore, the new building has massive halls equipped with strongrooms.

The devotees can witness the sorting and counting of the daily offerings made into the temple ‘hundi’ and keep an indirect watch on the proceedings.

The building is also equipped with CCTV cameras for 24x7 surveillance. It also houses a donor cell for the convenience of devotees who wish to contribute to ‘nitya annadanam’.

A view of the new Parakamani building in Tirumala.

Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy explained to the Chief minister the security features of the new edifice.

Earlier, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy visited the temple and offered prayers to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara.

On his arrival at the main temple, TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, along with the priests, received him with the traditional temple honours and led him into the sanctum sanctorum.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated the VPR rest-house in the posh Padmavati area constructed and donated to the TTD by Rajya Sabha member V. Prabhakar Reddy. Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy motored down to Tirupati and left for Amaravati.