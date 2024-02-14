Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister lays stone, inaugurates projects worth ₹4,178 crore

February 14, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath laid foundation stones and inaugurated several industries worth ₹4,178 crore, in virtual mode at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on February 14 (Wednesday). He also inaugurated APMSMEONE, a website, and launched the Raising and Accelerating MSME Productivity (RAMP).

The Minister said that the State government was extending all possible help for setting up industries. “As many as 2.5 lakh MSMEs have been set up in the State during the last four and a half years. Andhra Pradesh has stood first in the country on Ease of Doing Business for the last three years. The government has commenced construction of four new ports with an estimated cost of ₹20,000 crore. Eleven industrial corridors are being set up across the country. Of this, Visakhapatnam-Chennai, Chennai-Bangalore, Bangalore-Hyderabad industrial corridors are being established in the State,” said the Minister.

Mr. Amarnath said that the government was putting in efforts to provide employment to youth by setting up 50 industrial clusters in 26 districts, adding that the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) had already been prepared.

Projects of Birla Group, Reliance Energy, Hella Infra, Vesuvius India Limited, etc. projects were either inaugurated or foundation stone laid.

New units

Principal Secretary (Indutries) Yuvaraj said that Birla Carbon India Private Limited would set up a manufacturing unit at a cost of ₹1,700 crore at Nayudupeta near Tirupati and provide employment to 250 people. Similarly, Hella Infra Marketing Private Limited would establish PVC pipes and fittings unit worth ₹260 crore, which is expected to provide employment to 260 people. Reliance Energy would set up compressed biogas plants in eight places by investing ₹1,024 crore. Vesuvius Inda would invest ₹250 crore in the State, he said.

Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) Managing Director Praveen Kumar, Industries Commissioner Ch. Rajeswar Reddy, APMSME Development Corporation CEO Sethu Madhavan, and others were present.