Andhra Pradesh: ID liquor brewers attack SEB sleuths, two policemen injured in Kurnool

The sleuths had raided hooch dens and destroyed jaggery wash

A Circle Inspector of police and a head constable of Kurnool Special Enforcement Bureau were injured on Monday night when they were allegedly attacked by a gang of brewers of illicitly distilled liquor in the heart of Kurnool.

The SEB sleuths had raided the Bangarupeta area of the city, where brewing illicitly distilled liquor is a regular practice, and reportedly destroyed some jaggery wash and distilled liquor and jaggery.

The SEB team members injured included CI Satyanarayana and head constable Varalakshmi. The SEB team took to heels from the colony after the attack. The suspected attackers later chased them and reached the Collectorate and II Town Police Station, where they protested against the raids.

According to II Town Circle Inspector Sreenivasulu, a 20-member SEB team went to Bangarupeta at 10.30 p.m. to keep a tab on the illicit liquor manufacturing units. These units and dens have been operated by Neeli Sekaari community for the past few decades. During the checks, the brewers along with about 300 of their their supporters allegedly attacked the SEB team for conducting raids.

With this scuffle, and arguments ensuing one of the dens incidentally got gutted. The SEB team managed to escape and save themselves. On learning about the incident, the police officials along with the staff rushed to the spot and brought situation under control. A case has been registered against the attackers and the injured were shifted to Kurnool Government General Hospital and their health condition was said to be fine, the Circle Inspector added.