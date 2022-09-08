Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: HRF seeks judicial probe into ‘custodial death’

Human Rights Forum’s (HRF) AP-Telangna Coordination Committee member V.S. Krishna and State vice-president K. Jagannatha Rao on Thursday appealed to District Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar to order a judicial inquiry into the death of Murapaka Mahesh allegedly while he was in custody at the Burja police station in the district three days ago.

The death had caused uproar among the family members of the deceased, they said in a release.

Mr. Krishna said an inquiry by a RDO-rank officer would not be sufficient to ascertain the truth.

He said custodial deaths should be inquired by judicial magistrates or metropolitan magistrates as per Section 176 (1A) of the CrPC.

Mr. Krishna said the inquiry by a RDO-rank officer would not have any legal sanctity.


Sep 8, 2022

