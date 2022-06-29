Andhra Pradesh: Higher education sector to see significant reforms

Two-day conference of V-Cs throws up several interesting ideas

Two-day conference of V-Cs throws up several interesting ideas

While emphasising quality, access and future readiness to students of higher education in tune with the National Education Policy-2020, the department of higher education is pushing for reforms including multiple entry and exit options, introducing multidisciplinary courses at UG/PG level and collaborative research in universities.

The two-day conference of Vice-Chancellors in the State on ‘Implementation of NEP-2020’ at Acharya Nagarjuna University threw up interesting ideas.

“While the State is a frontrunner in the implementation of NEP-2020, the A.P. State Council for Higher Education is focused on further reforms to increase the employability of students. We will also strengthen universities making them stronger and autonomous,” said APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy.

Higher Education Secretary J. Syamala Rao said that Andhra Pradesh leads in the implementation of NEP-2020 and has achieved the target of increasing the Gross Enrollment Ratio to 70%.

“The flagship schemes such as Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasati Deevena have significantly increased the enrolment of students in colleges. The Government of Andhra Pradesh has spent more than ₹4,500 crore last year and we are happy to see increase in enrolment of students from marginalised communities,” said Mr. Syamala Rao.

The State has to perform well in gender parity, and gender sensitisation workshops are being held in colleges and universities, he said.

The Vice-Chancellors also raised issues like filling up vacancies in various universities. “We are happy to announce that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has given the nod for filling up 2,500 vacancies in various universities. We will start the process after clearing the High Court cases and will complete the process in a transparent manner,” said Mr. Syamala Rao.

The department has also introduced market-oriented courses like aquaculture and industrial chemistry and the Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS) is yielding good results.