HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh High Court restrains CID from conducting inspections at Margadarsi

The High Court also ordered that the CID should not cause any hindrance to the company’s business activities, much less, by creating a panicky situation under the guise of inspection/searches

August 24, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh High Court. File

Andhra Pradesh High Court. File | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Justice N. Jayasurya of the Andhra Pradesh High Court restrained the CID through an interim direction on Wednesday from conducting any inspections at the offices of Margadarsi Chit Fund Pvt. Ltd. (MCFPL) except in strict compliance with Section 46 of the Chit Funds Company Act and in compliance with a previous order passed by him on May 11, 2023.

He also ordered that the CID should not cause any hindrance to the company’s business activities, much less, by creating a panicky situation under the guise of inspection/searches. He said going by the material on record and for other stated reasons, MCFPL made out a prima facie case for granting interim protection, pending further consideration of the matter.

Further, Justice Jayasurya said it appeared that inspections by a team or some authorised persons were sought to be conducted at some branches of MCFPL even after working hours and the presence of CID /police was apparent. There was no satisfactory answer for it from the respondents, who are obligated to give an explanation by filing counter affidavits.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.