Andhra Pradesh High Court issues directions on Land Titling Act

January 04, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Dealing with a batch of writ petitions that challenged the legality of Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act, 2022, the High Court issued an interim order on January 3 directing the civil courts to continue hearing the pending disputes related to immovable properties but did not grant an interim stay as reported in these columns.

A division Bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R. Raghunandan Rao said they would decide on the validity of various provisions of the impugned Act and posted the matter in the first week of February.

The All India Lawyers’ Union State unit, a committee of the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh and Kurnool District Bar Association filed the petitions on the ground that the Land Titling Act would result in an increase in property disputes and is in violation of some articles of the Constitution, the Indian Succession Act of 1925 and relevant Supreme Court guidelines.