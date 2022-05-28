Darshan lines stretch beyond 3 km outside Vaikuntam Complex

The hill temple of Lord Venkateswara here reeled under the impact of heavy turnout in pilgrim crowds on Saturday.

Serpentine queue lines became the order of the day. The darshan lines stretched out to over three km on to the road outside the Vaikuntam Complex.

The TTD, in a statement, said that the present arrangements hold good enough to provide darshan to about 4,500 pilgrims an hour. But going by the enormity of the teeming crowds, it may take around 48 hours for the pilgrims to get their turn for the darshan of the deity.

It is against this backdrop that it appealed to the devout as well as the VIPs to rethink ahead of planning a pilgrimage to the temple town.

TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy embarked on a marathon inspection of the darshan lines, cottage allotment counters and personally took stock of the supply of free food and drinking water to the pilgrims waiting in the queue lines. He urged the security and vigilance personnel to coordinate with the local police and give their best in meeting the needs of the devout.