HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh has scripted history in housing for the poor, says Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

An extent of 72,000 acres of land has been distributed among 31.7 lakh families in the State to guarantee housing facility for one-crore poor people under the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme, says Jagan Mohan Reddy 

October 12, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - SAMARLAKOTA (EAST GODAVARI)

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
As many as 35 welfare schemes have been successfully implemented despite ups and downs at various stages, including the crisis during the COVID-19 period, says Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

As many as 35 welfare schemes have been successfully implemented despite ups and downs at various stages, including the crisis during the COVID-19 period, says Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on October 12 (Thursday) claimed that 72,000 acres of land was distributed among 31.7 lakh families to guarantee housing facility for one-crore poor people under the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was addressing a public meeting after participating in the mass housewarming ceremony of the newly-built houses in the YSR Colony in Samarlakota in Kakinada district.

“Andhra Pradesh has scripted history in the country. A total of 16,000 YSR Colonies have been developed in the 13,000 gram panchayats in the State. The total market value of the 72,000 acres of land is worth nearly ₹75,000 crore. The market value of each house site is between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹15 lakh in different regions,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Nearly 31 lakh pattas were issued under the housing scheme, and construction activity was in progress in 22,000 sites, he said. “The construction of 7.43 lakh houses, including 1.57 lakh TIDCO houses, has been completed,” he added.

Jibe at Naidu

“My appeal to the people of the State is to make a comparison of my rule with that of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who accumulated crores of wealth and never come up with any policy that guaranteed house sites for the poor. In his own constituency of Kuppam, Mr. Naidu did not sanction house sites to the poor, while the YSRCP dispensation gave them 20,000 house site pattas,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced that he would soon grant ₹20 lakh grant for each village/ward secretariat to improve basic amenities, including roads and drainage connectivity.

“As many as 35 welfare schemes have been successfully implemented despite ups and downs at various stages, including the crisis during the COVID-19 period,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Responding to the appeal made by A.P. Housing Corporation chairman D. Dorababu, the Chief Minister sanctioned ₹24 crore for the Peddapuram Assembly segment.

It included ₹18 crore for upgrading the Samarlakota Government Junior College into a degree college and renovation of minor irrigation facilities.

BC Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna and district Collector Krithika Shukla were among others present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / public housing

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.