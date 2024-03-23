Andhra Pradesh has become the drug capital of India, says APCC president Y.S. Sharmila

March 23, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila on March 23 (Saturday) said that the State had provided foodgrains to the country in the past, but today it transformed into drug capital of India.

Reacting sharply to the Brazil cargo with alleged drugs seized at the Visakhapatnam Port by the CBI, Ms. Sharmila slammed the successive ruling parties in the State for allowing things to deteriorate beyond redemption. She alleged that ganja, heroin and cocaine, anything was available in “Udta Andhra Pradesh.”

Raising serious concern over the growing menace of drugs, Ms. Sharmila said, “Lately, it has been found that Andhra Pradesh has a connection to drug cartels busted anywhere in the country.” She blamed the TDP and YSRCP, which ruled the State in the last 10 years, for the sorry state of affairs.

“The cargo from Brazil with a load of 25,000 kg of yeast (suspected to be mixed with drugs) lands at the Visakhapatnam Port, and the YSRCP, the TDP and the BJP feign ignorance and resort to a blame game,” she says.

Without the support of the Central and State surveillance system, it would not be possible for such huge consignment of drugs to reach the port, the PCC chief said, and alleged that “inaction” on the part of ruling parties made Andhra Pradesh a safe haven for drug mafias. She demanded that the Centre form a committee with a sitting judge to probe the issue and bring to light the facts behind it.