Andhra Pradesh govt. to release YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa benefits of ₹78.53 crore on February 20

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will release the financial assistance from his camp office

February 19, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Andhra Pradesh government will release ₹78.53 crore as financial assistance under the YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa schemes on February 20 (Tuesday).

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will release the financial assistance and the amounts will be directly credited to the bank accounts of 10,132 couples who got married during the October- December quarter of 2023.

The State government is providing financial assistance to poor parents to perform their children’s marriage with dignity after their education through YSR Kalyanamasthu for the girls belonging to categories of SC, ST, BC, differently abled, and construction worker families, and through YSR Shaadi Tohfa for the girls of minority communities, said a release issued by the I&PR Department. 

Including the assistance being released on February 20 (Tuesday), the government, since the inception of both schemes, has disbursed ₹427.27 crore to 56,194 beneficiaries soon after the completion of the corresponding finanicial quarter.

The government is implementing YSR Kalyanamasthu and YSR Shaadi Tohfa with the condition that both bride and groom must pass the 10th standard. The bride should have attained the age of 18 years, while the groom should be 21 years.  This is to ensure that both bride and groom complete their school education.  

More details about the schemes are available in the Navasakam Beneficiary Management portal https://gsws-nbm.ap.gov.in, the release added.

