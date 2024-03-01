GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh govt to release ₹708 crore under Jagananna Vidya Deevena on March 1

With this, the total disbursement under Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena schemes will go up to ₹18,000 crore, according to officials

March 01, 2024 05:05 am | Updated 05:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. Photo Arrangement

The State government will release ₹708 crore under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme on Friday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will deposit the money directly into the joint bank accounts of 9,44,666  mothers and students for the quarter of October-December 2023, with the click of a button at Pamarru in Krishna district.

With the ₹708 crore that will be released on Friday, the total disbursement of financial aid under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena schemes will go up to ₹18,000 crore, according to a press release issued by the I&PR Department.

Ninety-three per cent of the students pursuing ITI, polytechnic, degree, engineering, medicine and other courses in the State are availing full fee reimbursement under the Vidya Deevena scheme. This shows the government’s commitment to ensuring that higher education is accessible to all, officials said.

The State government is not only taking care of the educational expenses of the students but also their boarding and lodging expenses. Financial assistance of ₹20,000 to students of degree, medicine and engineering, ₹15,000 to polytechnic students and ₹10,000 to ITI students in two instalments every academic year — once in the beginning of the academic year (June to July) and once at the end of academic year (April) — is being rendered.

Assistance under this scheme is given to all children in a family, irrespective of their number, with the money being directly deposited into the joint accounts of mothers and students. The beneficiaries can dial toll-free number 1902, called the Jaganannaku Chebudam helpline, in case they encounter any problems in receiving the aid, the release added.

