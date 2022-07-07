Andhra Pradesh: Govt. services sketchy in rural areas, alleges JSP

Party holds door to door campaign in Gajapathinagaram

Jana Sena Party leaders taking up a door to door campaign in Gajapathinagaram of Vizianagaram district to ascertain the grievances of the public.

The Jana Sena Party on Thursday alleged that the YSRCP government was failing to provide services to rural people even after establishing village secretariats and volunteer systems.

It criticised the official machinery for not responding quickly to people’s grievances. As part of strengthening its rural base, the party has embarked on a ‘Palle Palleku JSP’ programme in several villages of Gajapathinagaram Assembly constituency of Vizianagaram district.

Senior party leader Marrapu Suresh said that the special door to door campaign enabled the party leaders and workers to know the issues of the people.

“Apart from ascertaining public issues in villages, we are collecting details of individual grievances related to pensions, Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, and Rythu Bharosa. We will bring those issues to the notice of officials concerned for taking up of remedial measures,” Mr. Suresh.

“We are also explaining the policies of JSP founder Pawan Kalyan and his six-pronged strategy called ‘Shanmukha Vyuham’. Many youth are coming forward to seek party membership as they are fed up with both the YSRCP and TDP which have ignored Gajapathinagaram constituency and Vizianagaram district,” he said.

JSP leaders M. Ravikumar and A. Mohana Rao alleged that the government could not supply fertilizers and seeds to farmers although the monsoon had started three weeks ago.

“The State government should sell sufficient quantities of fertilizers and seeds at subsidised rates immediately instead of making farmers to depend on private dealers. The farmers had already lost interest in agriculture activity with the increase in labour charges and other expenditure. The government should instill confidence among them to take up agriculture. Otherwise, they would be forced to migrate to cities like Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru in search of livelihood,” said Mr. Ravikumar.