Andhra Pradesh Governor tells APPSC to fill up vacant posts on regular basis

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission issued 24 job notifications in 2021-22 fiscal year, says its Chairman Gautam Sawang

January 03, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan | Photo Credit: File photo

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan reviewed the performance of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), during the 2021-22 financial year, at Raj Bhavan on January 3 (Tuesday).

The Governor said that many youth were waiting for recruitment to posts in in the government departments, and asked the APPSC to release the job notifications as per the schedule.

APPSC Chairman Gautam Sawang, who submitted the annual report to the Governor, said that the Commission had issued 24 notifications last year, and the recruitment process is under way.

“The Commission could not complete the schedule on time owing to legal problems. However, efforts are being made to fill all the vacancies as per the notification schedules,” he said.

“In July last year, recruitments were done to 28 Deputy SP and 30 Deputy Collector posts. The APPSC is planning to issue job notifications soon. The preliminary screening test for 92 Group-I posts is scheduled to be held on January 8,” said Mr. Sawang.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia, APPSC members K. Vijay Kumar, Acharya Padma Raju, G.V. Sudhakar Reddy, A.V. Ramana Reddy, P. Sudhir, N. Sony Wood, N. Sudhakar Reddy, Raj Bhavan Joint Secretary P.S. Surya Prakash and others were present on the occasion.

