Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Governor pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the latter’s 153 rd birth anniversary at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday. Floral tributes were also paid by him to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on the latter’s 118 th birth anniversary.

Mr. Harichandan garlanded the portraits of the great leaders at the Durbar Hal and recalled the services of Gandhiji and Lal Bahadur Shastri to the nation.

“Mahatma Gandhi had used non-violence as a weapon in his fight against the British. Lal Bahadur Shastri’s call ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ given during Indo-Pak war in 1965 had inspired the nation,” the Governor said.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia, Joint Secretary P.S. Suryaprakash were among those who paid tributes to the great leaders.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 2, 2022 7:08:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-pradesh-governor-pays-tributes-to-mahatma-gandhi-lal-bahadur-shastri/article65962327.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY