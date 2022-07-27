Andhra Pradesh Governor meets President Murmu in New Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu during her oath ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi, on July 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan met President Droupadi Murmu at teh Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Mr. Harichandan, who was on a courtesy visit, congratulated Ms. Murmu on becoming the second woman and the first tribal person to be sworn-in as the President of India. The Governor wished her all success.