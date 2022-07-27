Andhra Pradesh Governor meets President Murmu in New Delhi
Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan met President Droupadi Murmu at teh Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Mr. Harichandan, who was on a courtesy visit, congratulated Ms. Murmu on becoming the second woman and the first tribal person to be sworn-in as the President of India. The Governor wished her all success.
