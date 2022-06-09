Andhra Pradesh Governor inaugurates Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Amaravati

Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Amaravati was inaugurated by Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

A view of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Amaravati near VIjayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan inaugurated the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Venkatapalem village in the capital Amaravati by unveiling the plaque at the temple on Thursday.

Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy and TTD priests welcomed him.

Visakha Sarada Peetam seer Swaroopanandenra Swamy was also present. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was scheduled to attend the function as one of the chief guests, did not turn up.

The temple priests blessed the visiting dignitaries amidst vedic chants. Mr. Subba Reddy presented a photo of Lord Venkateswara to the Governor while the priests handed over him prasadam.

The rituals started on June 4 and idol installation is scheduled on Thursday.

Agamic rituals including Punyaham, Kumbharadhana, Ukta Homam, Purnahuti, Vimana Gopura Kalasa Avahana Prokshana were performed before Maha Samprokshanam and Vigraha Pratista.

The celestial wedding Srinivasa Kalyanam will be performed in the evening. It will be followed by the procession of utsava idols, Dwajavarohanam. In the evening, after Nitya Kaikaryams, the Ekantha Seva will be observed at 9 pm.