Andhra Pradesh: Government urges Krishna River Management Board to release 7 tmcft water under right and left main canals

There is an immediate need to meet the drinking water requirements and save standing horticulture crops, says Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Shashi Bhushan Kumar

April 15, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Andhra Pradesh government has written a letter to the Chairman of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), requesting him to issue orders for the release of 6 tmcft of water under the Right Main Canal (RMC) and 1 tmcft of water under the Left Main Canal (LMC) from April 15 to 22, and give necessary instructions to the Telangana State authorities to operate head regulator of the RMC and ensure delivery of water at the Andhra Pradesh border of LMC.

Andhra Pradesh government Principal Secretary (Water Resources) Shashi Bhushan Kumar stated in the letter written on Thursday that there was an immediate need of 6 tmcft under RMC and 1 tmcft under the LMC to meet the drinking water requirements and save the standing horticulture crops.

‘Telangana drew excess water’

He observed that the Telangana government had excessively drawn 46.99%, i.e. 417.13 tmcft, of water against its agreed share of 34%, i.e. 326.76 tmcft, whereas Andhra Pradesh utilised 53.01%, i.e. 470.63%, of water against its agreed share of 66%, i.e. 634.30 tmcft out of the available 961.07 tmcft in the 2022-23 water year.

The Telangana government should, therefore, take steps to supply the agreed share of water to Andhra Pradesh immediately, Mr. Kumar added.

