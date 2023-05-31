Andhra Pradesh: Government to disburse financial aid under Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan on June 1

May 31, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will release ₹3,923.21 crore under YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan at a programme at Pattikonda in Kurnool district on June 1 (Thursday).

The amount will be credited directly into the bank accounts of the farmers.

The financial assistance will benefit 52,30,939 farmers across the State. Each beneficiary will be get ₹5,500. Another ₹2,000 under PM Kisan will be credited into the accounts of the farmers as soon as the funds are released.

The State government is extending a financial assistance of ₹13,500 every year under YSR Rythu Bharosa to all landless SC, ST, BC, Minority tenant farmers, along with the farmers cultivating ROFR & Endowment lands, including the eligible farmers cultivating their own lands.

An assistance of ₹13,500 under YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan is being given in three instalments every year. The first instalment of ₹7,500 in May at the time of kharif sowing season, the second instalment of ₹4,000 in October for harvesting the kharif crop, and the third instalment of ₹2,000 in January / February at the time of crop harvest.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy will also deposit an amount of ₹53.62 crore towards input subsidy directly into the farmers’ bank accounts.

Input subsidy

The disbursal of input subsidy of ₹44.19 crore would benefit 47,999 affected farmers, selected after conducting a social audit in every RBK at the village level, who lost their crops in 30,382 hectares due to untimely rains in the months of March, April, May 2023. Another ₹9.43 crore would be released to benefit 3,469 farmers whose sorghum (jowar) and maize crops were damaged by heavy rains after the harvest.