Andhra Pradesh government permits usage of ‘Anandaiah’ herbal medicine for COVID patients

However, the eye drops are yet to be approved

The State government on Monday permitted the usage of the herbal concoction being given to COVID-19 patients by B. Anandaiah of Krishnapatnam in Nellore district by taking into account the findings of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, but kept on hold its decision on the eye drops claimed to be life-saving for those with dangerously low levels of oxygen.

While giving the green signal to the herbal medicine, the government warned that COVID patients should not stop taking the drugs prescribed by doctors in the normal course.

According to an official release, the government is yet to receive a conclusive proof of the efficacy of the eye drops while it has been established that the concoction of ingredients like honey, pepper, green camphor, nutmeg, black cumin, cinnamon and medicinal herbs is not harmful but may not be able to cure the coronavirus infection.

Further, the government said people can use the 'Anandaiah medicine' by volition and suggested to COVID patients to send their family members or relatives to collect the medicine. This is to prevent overcrowding that could become a virus superspreader.

Besides, wearing face masks and keeping physical distance are to be strictly followed.

It may be noted that Mr. Anandaiah claimed to be a practitioner of Ayurveda for over 30 years and that the traditional medicines given by him are useful in treating not only COVID but also various other infections.

On the other hand, a team of officers deputed by the Nellore District Collector to examine the medicine, reported that Mr. Anandaiah is not a qualified professional in Ayurvedic medicine and the formula narrated by him does not form part of any standard recipe. They also observed that the eye drops might be harmful to sight in the long run.