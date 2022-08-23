Andhra Pradesh government is committed towards uplift of poor, downtrodden: Minister Venugopala Krishna
Speaking to media on August 23, he said that Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy is committed towards ushering in a change in the lives of the deprived class.
Minister for Information and Public relations C. Venugopala Krishna said the State government is resolute in eradicating poverty and work for the uplift of the poor and the downtrodden.
Speaking to media on August 23, he said that Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy is committed towards ushering in a change in the lives of the deprived class. “It is with this sole intention he has introduced a slew of welfare programmes for the underpriviledged people in the State and the welfare schemes have started yielding productive results,” he said. The Minister offered prayers at the hill temple.
.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.