Andhra Pradesh government fulfilled promises made to backward classes, says BC Welfare Minister

February 11, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MURAMANDA (EAST GODAVARI)

Minister for Backward Class Welfare Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna on Sunday said that families engaged in handloom weaving have received at least ₹ 1 lakh aid under various schemes under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) method apart from the annual aid of ₹24,000 under the ‘Nethanna Nestham’ scheme.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna held a meeting with the handloom weavers of Muramanda, Dhulla and Veeravaram villages in the Kadiyam mandal, where he handed over handloom equipment worth ₹40 lakh, to the 170 weavers. The Minister also handed over equipment worth ₹191 lakh to Muramanda Handloom Cluster, comprising 557 handloom weavers.

In an interaction with the weavers, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna has said, “The handloom weaver is being paid old-age pension at the age of 50 years. The government has fulfilled its promises to all the 139 backward classes in the State.”

At another gathering in Rajanagaram, Home Minister T. Vanita, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna and Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the ₹215 crore water grid project, through which the Godavari water would be supplied in the Rajanagaram Assembly constituency.