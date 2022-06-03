Andhra Pradesh: Four YSRCP nominees elected to Rajya Sabha unanimously

They vow to take up with the Centre the issues pertaining to the State

The four nominees from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for the elections to Rajya Sabha – V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Niranjan Reddy, Beeda Mastan Rao and R. Krishnaiah – were elected unanimously on Friday.

Returning Officer and Legislative Council Deputy Secretary P.V Subba Reddy handed over the relevant papers to them.

The last date for nominations had ended on June 1, and as no one gave notices withdrawing the nominations, the Returning Officer announced that the four leaders were elected unanimously.

While thanking Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for placing trust in them, the four leaders said they would effectively place before the House all pending issues relating to the State. They also said they would take up with the Centre the bifurcation promises that remained unfulfilled.

“I thank Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for reposing trust in me for the second time, and I will ensure that the relations between the State government and the Centre remain healthy. I will also strive for all-round development of the State,” said Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

Mr. Krishaniah said the welfare schemes of the State government benefited children from the BCs, SC and STs.

Mr. Mastan Rao said he had joined the YSRCP unconditionally and never expected that he would be nominated to the Rajya Sabha.