Andhra Pradesh: Four fishermen missing off Antarvedi coast

Indian Coast Guard and Marine Police launch search operation

Indian Coast Guard and Marine Police launch search operation

Four fishermen, who ventured into the sea on July 2, were reported missing after their boat developed a technical snag.

Venkateswara Rao, Narasimha Rao, Mastan and another fishermen from Campbell Peta near here ventured into the sea on July 2 and have not returned.

Machilipatnam Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sk. Masum Basha said that the missing fishermen had called up their family members over phone.

“The fishermen had reportedly said that they were stranded at sea after the boat engine developed a snag off Antarvedi coast. They will return soon,” the DSP said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the police alerted the Coast Guard, Marine Police and fishermen groups, and a search operation has been launched, Mr. Basha added.