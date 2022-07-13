Andhra Pradesh: Forest officials closely monitoring tiger’s movement

‘Drone, and infrared and night vision cameras being used to track it’

‘Drone, and infrared and night vision cameras being used to track it’

The Forest Department is continuously monitoring the movement of the tiger, which is last sighted in the forest area between Sabbavaram and Venkannapalem junction.

As per the officials, the tiger had reportedly killed a cow on Tuesday night and a goat in the last couple of days.

Speaking to The Hindu, Chief Conservator of Forest P. Rammohan Rao said a special committee had been constituted and they were hoping that the tiger would return to its kill.

“We are monitoring the kill very meticulously, one is to trap the tiger and the other is to see that people do not harm it by spoiling the kill or taking some inappropriate steps,” he said.

He said that the tiger appeared to be a bit disoriented over the last couple of days and was trying to retrace its way back to its origin.

“From the Vizianagaram area, it moved to the East Godavari region through Narsipatnam. Now, it is moving back the same way,” he said.

The department constituted a special committee headed by DFO Ananth Shankar and deputed about five camera traps and two cages.

According to Mr. Ananth Shankar, a drone is also being used to track the tiger. “We are also using infrared and night vision cameras,” he said.

Anticipating that the tiger may return to its kill on Wednesday night, the department has deployed a team for chemically immobilising the animal.