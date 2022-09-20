Andhra Pradesh: Five flyovers on NH-16 to check road accident deaths in Rajamahendravaram

Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for 1.42-km flyover at Morampudi on September 22

As many as 126 people have been killed and 460 people injured in 407 road accidents reported since 2018 on the 24-km stretch of the National Highway-16 that passes through Rajamehendravaram, according to a survey carried out by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The highway stretch between Diwancheruvu and Pottilanka has reported the majority of the accident related deaths at five locations —Bommuru, Dowleswaram, Kadiyam, Prakash Nagar, and III-Town area. The Bommuru Junction has witnessed the highest deaths of 74 reported in 204 mishaps since 2018

The death toll registered in the other junctions is 28 at Dowleswaram, 15 at Kadiyam, and nine in the III-Town area. As many as 18 black spots have also been identified along the 24-km stretch.

“Rajamahendravaram is expanding and the total population of the city has exceeded 10 lakh. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has been briefed about the vehicular movements and the alarming state of road accidents on the highway in the city,” said MP Margani Bharat.

Recently, the NHAI authorities inspected the national highway and the areas proposed for the construction of flyovers at five junctions —Morampudi, Bommuru, Vemagiri, Lalacheruvu and Diwan Cheruvu.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will lay foundation stone for the Morampudi flyover on September 22.

“A 1.42-km flyover will be constructed at Morampudi at a cost of ₹56.09 crore. The construction of the four other flyovers will also be speeded up,” the MP said.

Meanwhile, East Godavari Collector K. Madhavi Latha and the NHAI authorities reviewed the arrangements fior the stone-laying ceremony.