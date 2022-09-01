Andhra Pradesh: Final phase of Intermediate admissions from today

The Board of Intermediate Education will start the second and final phase of admissions in Intermediate colleges on September 2 (Friday) and complete the process on September 10 (Saturday).

In a statement on Thursday, Board Secretary M. V. Seshagiri Babu said the principals of these colleges should strictly follow the rules, instructions and guidelines given to them earlier.

He said the admissions to Intermediate first year would be competed by September 10 and no further extension of the schedule would be given.