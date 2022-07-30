Andhra Pradesh Fibernet to start a television channel to promote government activities

The APSFL network is slated to start a television channel

The Andhra Pradesh State Fibernet Limited is going to start a television channel through its network to promote the schemes and activities of the State government, said its chairman P. Gowtham Reddy.

In a release, Mr. Reddy said that the APSFL board has taken a slew of decisions in a meeting held recently.

Among them is the green signal for starting a television channel through the APSFL network. He said the channel would bridge the gap between the public and the government and all promotional activities of the government will be organised through the channel.

He said there are about nine lakh Fibernet connections in the State and to increase the number of connections, the board has decided to purchase 50 lakh set-top boxes.

“We will strive to publicise the schemes being implemented by the government through the new channel. Multiple System Operators (MSOs) and broadcasters could raise any issues with the government but should not resort to making baseless allegations,” he said.

He said an action plan has been drawn to make APSFL a profitable entity.