Andhra Pradesh: Fervor marks Ankurarpanam at Tirumala temple

Fervor marked ‘Ankurarpanam’ at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here on Monday. The ritual was performed as a prelude to the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams, beginning Tuesday.

As part of the ritual, Lord Viswaksena, the commander-in-chief of the army of Lord Venkateswara, armed with Panchayudhas —Sankhu (conch), Chakra (Discus), Gada (Mace), Bana (Bow) and Khadga (sword)—was taken out in a grand procession around the mada streets encircling the hill shrine.

Mythology has it that Lord Viswaksena goes round the temple complex to take stock of the arrangements for the mega pageantry which is believed to have been performed by Lord Brahma. During his inspections, he also collects ‘Putta Mannu’ (sacred earth) for use at the yagasala inside the hill temple.

After the completion of rituals, the priests sowed nava dhanyams (nine types of cereals) for germination in the earthen pots at the yagasala.


