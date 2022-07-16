Andhra Pradesh: FCV tobacco crop size for 2022-23 pegged at 142 million kg

P. Samuel Jonathan July 16, 2022 19:12 IST

It is slightly more than the size fixed the previous year

It is slightly more than the size fixed the previous year

The crop size of the Flue Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco for the year 2022-23 has been fixed at 142 million kg. The Tobacco Board, at its meeting on Saturday, decided to fix it a little above the crop size during the previous year by taking into account the robust market conditions and the supply and demand positions. Break-up The break-up of the crop size (in million kg) fixed for various soil regions was as follows: Northern Light Soils - 49.31; Southern Light Soils - 48.16; Southern Black Soils - 41.19; and Northern Black Soils - 3.34. Tobacco Board Chairman Y. Raghunadha Babu and Executive Director Addanki Sridhar Babu presided over the meeting. Vice-Chairman H.C. Basavaraju and members M. Subhramanyeswara Reddy, P. Vara Prasada Rao, H.R. Dinesh, M. Ramesh Babu and K. Ramesh Babu attended the meeting. M. Venkateswara Rao, president, Indian Tobacco Association, Guntur, was present. Those who attended the meeting virtually were G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, Rajya Sabha member; Praveen Kumar, Director, Department of Commerce, New Delhi; Vanlal Ram Sanga, Economic Adviser, Department of Commerce, New Delhi; D. Damodar Reddy, Director, Central Tobacco Research Institute, Rajahmundry; and M. Ashwini Naidu, Director, Directorate of Auctions, Bengaluru.



Our code of editorial values