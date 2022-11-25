Andhra Pradesh farmers to get compensation for crop loss on November 28

November 25, 2022 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Farmers in Andhra Pradesh, who have incurred crop losses during the kharif season this year, will receive compensation (input subsidy) on November 28. Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would disburse ₹160.55 crore to 8.22 lakh farmers towards zero-interest loans pertaining to 2020-21 rabi and 2021 kharif seasons on the same day.

As many as 45,998 farmers, who incurred crop loss in an extent of 60,832 acres due to floods in the Godavari river in August and the following unseasonal rains between September and October, will get compensation of ₹39.39 crore.

According to the official data, 21,799 farmers have suffered losses in 34,292 acres in 20 districts, while floods and torrential rains have damaged horticulture crops in 26,540 acres belonging to 24,199 farmers in 14 districts.

Farmers in Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district have incurred maximum losses in 12,886 acres while their counterparts in Alluri Sitaramaraju district have suffered crop loss in 42.5 acres, the lowest in the State.