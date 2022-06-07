Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Farmers cheer as Jagan drives a tractor

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy driving a tractor at the launch of YSR Yantra Seva, in Guntur on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy driving a tractor at the launch of YSR Yantra Seva, in Guntur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took the driver’s seat and drove a tractor much to the delight of the farmers, at the launch of the YSR Yantra Seva in Guntur on Tuesday.

Soon after arriving at the venue, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, wearing a green scarf, got behind the wheel. Farmer group members and Agri Mission vice-chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy were also on the tractor.

Ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy, Ambati Rambabu, Vidadala Rajani, and K. Nageswara Rao, MPs, MLCs, MLAs and other public representatives were present.


