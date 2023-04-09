HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Experts call for increased awareness on cardiac diseases to avoid sudden deaths

People should be made aware of the calcium score and CT coronary angiogram tests that will help predict the risk of heart disease much earlier, says cardiologist Ramesh Babu

April 09, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda
Doctors at the Continuing Medical Education programme organised by Ramesh Hospitals in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Doctors at the Continuing Medical Education programme organised by Ramesh Hospitals in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Cardiologists, at a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme, have stressed the need for increased awareness among people and family physicians on heart diseases to avoid sudden deaths.

Speaking at the programme organised by Ramesh Hospitals, in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association, Vijayawada, here on Sunday, chief cardiologist of the hospital P. Ramesh Babu said it was the responsibility of the family physicians and the cardiologists to detect heart diseases among patient at an early stage.

People should also be aware of the symptoms that indicate cardiac issues and causes of sudden deaths, Dr. Ramesh Babu said.

He said people should be made aware of the calcium score and CT coronary angiogram tests to predict the risk of heart disease much earlier.

About 32 super-speciality medical experts from the Ramesh Hospitals Group presented cases of successful treatment to 380 doctors from Guntur, Vijayawada and Eluru, and over 200 doctors who took part in the programme virtually.

Aster DM Health Care India CEO Nitish Shetty and Ramesh Hospitals Group chairman M. Sita Rammohana Rao were among others present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / health / heart disease / Cardiology

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.