Andhra Pradesh: EPCH joins chorus against curbs on sale of black jaggery to Kalamkari units

It is the prime ingredient used both for manufacturing ID liquor and extracting black dye used in the textile art

A file photo of a Kalamkari artisan displaying the process of extracting the dye from black jaggery, at a unit in Pedana town in Krishna district.

The Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts (EPCH), New Delhi, India’s apex body that promotes exports of handicrafts across the globe, has joined the chorus against the restrictions imposed by the Andhra Pradesh government on the sale of black jaggery to the Kalamkari art production units in Krishna district.

The State government’s Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB - Sand and Liquor) had recently imposed restrictions on the sale of black jaggery, forcing the black jaggery sellers to stop its procurement and sale in Machilipatnam and Pedana towns in Krishna district.

Black jaggery is used in the production of Illicitly Distilled (ID) liquor. It is also the prime ingredient to extract the black dye used in Kalamkari art.

On May 30, The Hindu had published an article titled, ‘Curbs on black jaggery trade spell trouble for Kalamkari art’.

Referring to the article, EPCH Chairman R.K. Malhotra has appealed to the State government to look into the issue, as black colour is considered the “mother of all colours (natural).”

In his letters written on June 30 to Industries and Commerce Minister G. Amarnath and Special Chief Secretary to Government (Industries and Commerce) R. Karikal Valaven, Mr. Malhotra said, “Andhra Pradesh is one of the leading handicrafts exporting States of the country. It includes Kalamkari and block-printed fabrics, which attract buyers from across the globe.”

“It is requested to look into the matter and help the local artisans (Machilipatnam Kalamkari) get the black dye for preservation and proliferation of the Kalamkari art in the State,” Mr. Malhotra appealed in his letters.

The existing restrictions on the sale of black jaggery also mandated submission of Aadhaar details by the buyer and a statement of purpose.

“We have been forced to import black jaggery from Tamil Nadu, as the option is viable and easy compared to the prescribed official process and permission to buy it in Krishna district. However, the restrictions to buy black jaggery for the Kalamkari art should be withdrawn to encourage the sellers to sell it locally without any fear of legal complications,” said Pitchuka Srinivas, who exports traditional Kalamkari fabrics to the U.S. and Europe.