Andhra Pradesh: Ensure proper utilisation of water resources, farmers told

Awareness programmes held on the occasion of World Water Day

Naira Agriculture College’s associate dean M. Suresh Kumar said that proper utilisation of water resources would ensure extra yield for crops each and every crop and ensure decent additional income for farmers. The college which is affiliated to Acharya NG Ranga University organsied water conservation awareness programmes on the occasion of World Water Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Suresh Kumar said that farmers should take suggestions from agriculture officers and professors for proper utilisation of water resources to reap maximum benefits. Andhra Pradesh Micro Irrigation Project Director A.V.S.V. Jamadagni said that the government had initiated many programmes to benefit farmers..

College professors A. Upendra Rao, A. Appala Swamy, P. Gurumurthy, S. Sunanda and S. Bharati were present in the meeting. Earlier, Dr. Suresh Kumar gave away prizes to students who won in competitions held in connection with World Water Day.

Poster released

Vizianagaram Mayor Vempadapu Vijayalakshmi on Tuesday urged people to give utmost priority to conservation of water ahead of the summer as the Fort City’s water sources were scarce. Along with Deputy Mayor Kolagatla Sravani, Ms. Vijayalakshmi released a water conservation poster by Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation on the occasion of World Water Day.

The VMC conducted a workshop on the occasion to make stakeholders take necessary steps for water conservation in the city limits. Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Vijayalakshmi said that VMC was striving to meet the water needs of the city in spite of many challenges. VMC Commissioner S.S. Varma said that water had become a precious commodity due to the sharp gap between demand and supply.