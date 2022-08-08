Andhra Pradesh: End row over renaming Konaseema district, says Mudragada
Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham on Monday appealed to Transport Minister Pinipe Viswaroop and Mummudivaram MLA Ponnada Sateesh to end the controversy over the renaming of Konaseema district after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.
A proposal for renaming of the district led to violence at Amalapuram on May 24. Last week, the final notification was issued, renaming Konaseema district after Dr. B.R.Ambedkar.
In an open letter, Mr. Padmanabham said, “We should feel proud to name a district after Dr. B.R.Ambedkar. Konaseema district deserves to be named after former Lok Sabha Speaker G.M.C. Balayogi, given his contribution to the Konaseema region. However, his name was not been considered during naming of the new districts.”
