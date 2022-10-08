Andhra Pradesh: Empowered committee to look into aquaculture sector issues 

Move follows complaints by farmers about traders’ syndicates harming their interests

The Andhra Pradesh government has constituted an empowered committee, comprising Ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy, B. Satyanarayana, and S. Appala Raju; Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma; Special Chief Secretaries of the departments of Environment and Forests, Energy, and Animal Husbandry and Fisheries; and Commissioner of Fisheries, to sort out issues related to the aquaculture sector, mainly supply of feed, feed rate, and purchase rates.

A G.O. to this effect was issued by the Chief Secretary on Friday following complaints by the farmers that the formation of syndicates by the traders resulted in a steep fall in the prices of aqua products and a spike in aqua feed rates.

An official release said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had taken a serious note of the fleecing of farmers by the traders, and insisted that the farmers’ interests be protected in the larger interests of the aquaculture sector, which was a major revenue source for the government.

He ordered that the committee submit its report in one week to facilitate remedial action.