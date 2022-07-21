 Andhra Pradesh: ED probe against Sonia Gandhi ‘vindictive’, says Chinta Mohan

The Congress has termed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation against AICC national president Sonia Gandhi as ‘vindictive’ and accused the BJP-led NDA government of ‘harassing the Gandhi family’.

Chinta Mohan, a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC), staged a demonstration at the Rajiv Gandhi statue here on Thursday, decrying what he called a ‘political vendetta’ against the opposition parties, especially the Congress.

“The national investigating agencies are being misused by the ruling dispensation and are being used to terrorise those raising voice against the Centre. Those in power should instead focus on curtailing inflation and rising unemployment,” Mr. Chinta Mohan told the media.

The ‘false cases’ foisted by the ED on Ms. Sonia Gandhi and Mr. Rahul Gandhi would not stand the scrutiny in the court, he said.