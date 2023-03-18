Andhra Pradesh: Eat millets to stay healthy, says Prakasam Collector

March 18, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - ONGOLE

People should return to the old ways of eating healthy by including a variety of millets in their diet, says Prakasam District Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar.

Inaugurating a ‘Eat Right Millet Mela’ at the sprawling Gandhi Park here on Saturday, he said that Sorghum (Jowar), Proso (Varigallu), Pearl Millet (Bajra), Foxtail Millet (Korralu), Finger Millet (Ragi) and Browntop Millet (Andu Korralu) had been the staple food of the people in these parts for centuries.

It was heartening to note that the United Nations had declared 2023 as the year of millets, he said, adding that the recognition would go a long way in promoting millets, produced by using less water in the rain-fed district, in tune with nature and combat climate change.

People should switch to at least one millet-based meal per day to lead a healthy life, emphasised Joint Collector Sri M. Abhishikth Kishore while flagging off a walkathon on occasion

‘Prakruthivanam’ Prasad said scientific evidence showed that eating millets led to better growth in children. The problem of malnutrition among women could be addressed by including finger millets in their diet.

The Union and State governments should facilitate the creation of more food processing units to process the millets grown organically to usher in a healthy India at about 1/10th of the money spent on people’s health and ensure food security for the nation, he said.

Central Food Safety Officer Syed Abdul said 26 stalls selling millet-based products were put up to highlight the health benefits of these traditional foods containing high fibre and slow glucose release properties to ward off lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

Hundreds of youths enthusiastically participated in the events organised by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and the State Food Safety department, said State Assistant Food Control Officer G. Prabakar Rao.