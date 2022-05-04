Andhra Pradesh EAPCET from July 4 to 12

May 10 is last date for registration without late fee

The AP Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (APEAPCET)-2022 will be conducted from July 4 to July 12.

In a statement released on Wednesday, AP State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Secretary B. Sudheer Prem Kumar said the online registration of the applications had been made available from April 11 till May 10 without a late fee.

As on May 4, he said a total of 1,86,562 candidates had registered for the APEAPCET-2022. Of them, 1,28,507 were for Engineering and Pharmacy (MPC stream), 57,417 for Agriculture and Pharmacy (BiPC stream) and 363 for both.

He said the candidates who had not registered were advised to do so before the last date on May 10 on the website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/Eapcet.