Andhra Pradesh: Drive to help inculcate reading habit among students

‘We Love Reading’ to cover 3.8 lakh students in Chittoor district

In an attempt to promote the habit of reading among the students, the Department of School Education has mooted a programme titled ‘We Love Reading’. Designed as a summer special scheme, the month-long drive aims at covering 3.8 lakh students from first to tenth class in Chittoor district.

District Institute of Education and Training Principal Shriram Purushottam, who is also the District Education Officer (DEO), told the media on Thursday that as per the direction of the Commissioner (School Education), teachers, lecturers of junior colleges, and parents would provide books to students procured from the school and government libraries at villages, panchayats, municipal towns, and district headquarters.

“The students are free to choose books. After reading a book, a student will be encouraged to exchange the same with his classmates. They can read any number of books,” he said.

The official said that when the school reopens on July 4, competitions would be held for the students based on the books they would have read by then. The students would be encouraged to write down what they had read and learnt. Similarly, a test would be conducted for the teaching faculty. The meritorious students with special talent in reading and comprehension would be awarded prizes.

“This unique academic module is expected to bring revolutionary impact on the students in the direction of inculcating reading habit,” Mr. Purushottam said.

Students, headmasters, teachers, and parents may get the details about the competitions by clicking the link http://forms.gle/Af97pzzQ8qzs6Yps9.