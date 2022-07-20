Andhra Pradesh: DPR for Vizag-Bhogapuram beach road project is under preparation, says Union Minister

‘NHAI has appointed a consultant to prepare feasibility-cum-DPR’

‘NHAI has appointed a consultant to prepare feasibility-cum-DPR’

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said in the Rajya Sabha that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Visakhapatnam-Bhogapuram six-lane beach road corridor project is under preparation.

Replying to a question asked by BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Wednesday, Mr. Gadkari said that the Andhra Pradesh government had proposed the development of the beach road connecting the Visakhapatnam port container terminal with the National Highway (NH)-16 at Bhogapuram via Rushikonda and Bheemunipatnam and his Ministry had directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to initiate the preparation of DPR.

Accordingly, the NHAI has appointed a consultant to prepare the feasibility-cum-DPR of the project. Based on its outcome, an appropriate decision would be taken, Mr. Gadkari stated in a written response.

Asked whether there was a plan to provide an alternative connecting road from the Gangavaram port to the NH-16/516E via Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) to check the pollution problem being faced by the villagers in Gajuwaka Assembly constituency, Mr. Gadkari stated that the NHAI was getting the DPR prepared and its feasibility studied, after which a final decision would be taken.