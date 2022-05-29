Andhra Pradesh: Downfall of YSRCP government has begun, says Atchannaidu

TDP State president says the ‘success’ of Mahanadu shows that a revolution against the ruling party is in the offing

The “tremendous response” from the people to the annual Mahanadu shows that the downfall of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government has started, according to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Atchannaidu said a “revolt against the YSRCP is in the offing, with women and youth taking the lead to oust the inept government.”

“Going by the trend, I am confident that party president N. Chandrababu Naidu will return to power in a facile manner as and when polls are conducted,” he added.

‘Vendetta politics’

Mr. Atchannaidu asked the YSRCP government to give up its “vendetta politics” and instead focus on providing succour to the people struggling to make a living due to the assault (‘Badude Badudu’) on them in the form of heavy dose of taxes on petrol, diesel, cooking, which were resulting in spiralling prices of all essential commodities.

TDP sympathisers had come in hordes by different modes of transport to Manduvavaripalem village, unmindful of the scorching summer heat, and made the Mahanadu a success, the TDP leader said.

Recalling how the YSRCP government had “created hurdles by misusing the official machinery” ahead of the TDP’s conclave, Mr. Atchannaidu said the authorities first refused to give the mini-stadium for the conduct of Mahanadu. Later, they denied permission for the State-owned buses. “The RTOs and brake inspectors dissuaded private bus operators from providing buses for the conclave,” he alleged.

Mr. Atchannaidu thanked the farmers of Manduvavaripalem for giving their land for the conference. The farmers showed exemplary courage despite threats and warnings from the YSRCP leaders, he added, and lauded the villagers for their hospitality.