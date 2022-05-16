Andhra Pradesh: ‘Dine with family members’ to be held at police stations in Krishna district

SP, ASP and DSPs with interact with families of the staff

The Krishna district police will organise a ‘Dine with family members’ programme with the staff at all police stations. Officers will invite the family members of the staff, spend time and have lunch or dinner with them.

The initiative will help develop bond between the staff and their families, apart from providing a platform to share experiences and relieve them from stress, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal will launch the programme at a police station, speak to the family members of the staff and have lunch with them on Tuesday.

“The programme is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the State being launched in Krishna district. It will provide a relief to the staff who are stressed with duties and personal problems,” Mr. Siddharth said.

Family members of home guards, constables, head constables, Assistant Sub-Inspectors (SIs) and Circle Inspectors (CIs) will be invited for the programme.

“The programme will be organised at all police stations in the district. The SP, Additional SP and Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) will interact with the family members, enquire about their welfare,” the SP said.

Children of the police personnel will take part in cultural programme.

Instructions have been issued to the Station House Officers (SHOs) concerned to organise the programme at each police station, the SP added.